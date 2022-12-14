Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stake Raised by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF accounts for 3.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5,740.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,294,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,267 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,307,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,848,000 after purchasing an additional 416,629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 155,436 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.