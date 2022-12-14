Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.55

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.55 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 144.70 ($1.78). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 714,173 shares trading hands.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of £381.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.50.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

