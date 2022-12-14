HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOYA Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. 46,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $163.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

