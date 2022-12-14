HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Sells $510,869.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 6,799,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,478. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

