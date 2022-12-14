Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $25,190.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,756.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 15.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

