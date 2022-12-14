Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.