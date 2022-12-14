Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HSQVY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.