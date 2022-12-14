Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

