IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in November

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,572. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.62. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

