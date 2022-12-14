iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Holdings Raised by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,951. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.