iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $7.60 Average PT from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iCAD to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 226,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iCAD by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 51,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

