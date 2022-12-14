IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $31.75 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and $2.92 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

