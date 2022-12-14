IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $435.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

