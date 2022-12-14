IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 1,023,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 938.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPGDF shares. Citigroup cut shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 11.00 to 13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IGO Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IPGDF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. IGO has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

