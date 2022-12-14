IMPACTfolio LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF comprises about 0.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 2.80% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 154.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMXF opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

