Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 355 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.48. 1,313,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.