Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

