Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 25,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,082. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.