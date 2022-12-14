Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.92. 5,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

