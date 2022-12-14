Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.