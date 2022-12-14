Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 41 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

