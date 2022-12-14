Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 575 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in General Motors by 1,009.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

