Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,229. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.