Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 821,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,639,902. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

