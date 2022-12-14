Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. 5,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

