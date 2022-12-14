IndiGG (INDI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $186,194.91

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $186,194.91 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 120.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

