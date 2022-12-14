INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Short Interest Update

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

INDUS Price Performance

OTCMKTS INDHF remained flat at 43.00 on Tuesday. INDUS has a twelve month low of 43.00 and a twelve month high of 43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on INDUS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

