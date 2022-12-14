Injective Protocol Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $118.59 million and $6.73 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00009049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00495272 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $883.97 or 0.04829334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.38 or 0.29345099 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

