Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Innate Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
