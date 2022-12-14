Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Innate Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.