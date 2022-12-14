Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.35. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.
Innovative Designs Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 130.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.
