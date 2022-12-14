Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases 110,921 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Karl Siegling acquired 110,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,380.08 ($69,175.73).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Karl Siegling purchased 58,417 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,853.56 ($37,063.22).

On Thursday, December 1st, Karl Siegling purchased 16,662 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,612.29 ($10,548.85).

On Monday, November 28th, Karl Siegling bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,695.00 ($3,172.30).

On Friday, November 25th, Karl Siegling purchased 12,610 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$11,840.79 ($8,000.53).

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 7,390 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,939.21 ($4,688.66).

On Monday, November 21st, Karl Siegling purchased 10,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,390.00 ($6,344.59).

On Thursday, November 17th, Karl Siegling acquired 44,455 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$41,787.70 ($28,234.93).

On Tuesday, November 15th, Karl Siegling bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,780.00 ($12,689.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

