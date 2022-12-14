Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,411,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,465,737.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

