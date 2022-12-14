Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 584,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,414. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

