Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Major Shareholder Sells 3,884,600 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,559. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.