Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Major Shareholder Sells 3,884,600 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,559. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 260,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 181,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

