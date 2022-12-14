Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $343,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,449.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.64.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
