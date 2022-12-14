Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $343,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,449.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Five9 by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 361,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126,025 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.