Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Insider Sells 600,200 Shares of Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiX Telematics Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

