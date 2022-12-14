Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 10,893 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 479,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,881. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $856.29 million, a P/E ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP grew its holdings in Rover Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 643,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in Rover Group by 137.1% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,903,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rover Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.