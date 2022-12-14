Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 12,467 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

