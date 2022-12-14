Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells 7,037 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warby Parker Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 783,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

About Warby Parker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 855,714 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 38.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 705.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 814,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 713,096 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

