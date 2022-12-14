Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells 7,037 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Warby Parker Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 783,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $49.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Read More
