Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 4,986 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50.

Warby Parker Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of WRBY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 783,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,053. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.