Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 4,986 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50.

Shares of WRBY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 783,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,053. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

