Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 4,986 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50.
Warby Parker Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of WRBY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 783,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,053. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.