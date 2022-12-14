Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.78

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $121.29, with a volume of 1382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.