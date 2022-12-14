Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.78

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $121.29, with a volume of 1382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insperity Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56.
Insperity Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Insperity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
