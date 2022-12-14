Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the November 15th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.26) to €2.40 ($2.53) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.11) to €2.20 ($2.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.84) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.53) to €2.60 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.42) to €2.50 ($2.63) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,052. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

