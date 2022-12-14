Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

