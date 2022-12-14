Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 1,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.