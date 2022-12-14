Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Holdings Cut by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 540,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 252,819 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 94,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,160. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.