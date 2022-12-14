Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 363,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,981. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.