Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,283. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

