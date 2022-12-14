iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.31. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 412,844 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.