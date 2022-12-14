iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.31. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 412,844 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
