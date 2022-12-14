Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

IRM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,976. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

