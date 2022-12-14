iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,210,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $999,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

